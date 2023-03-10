Adobe (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Adobe Inc. ADBE is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 15.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of $3.65-$3.70 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.66 per share, indicating growth of 8.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Adobe projects total revenues between $4.60 and $4.64 billion. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $4.61 billion, implying growth of 8.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.85%.

Adobe Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Adobe Inc. price-eps-surprise | Adobe Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Solid momentum across the Digital Media and Digital Experience segments is likely to have driven top line growth for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Robust Creative Cloud and Document Cloud are expected to have contributed well to the performance of the Digital Media segment in the fiscal first quarter. Adobe expects Digital Media revenues between $3.350 and $3.375 billion.



The growing adoption of Premiere Pro, solid momentum across the Adobe Express platform and benefits from the Frame.io acquisition is expected to have accelerated growth in Creative revenues in the quarter under review.



Solid momentum across the Document Cloud enterprise business and strength in the Acrobat ecosystem are anticipated to have contributed well to Document Cloud revenues. The growing momentum of PDFs on Acrobat Mobile is expected to have been another positive.



Growing Adobe Experience Cloud subscriptions on the heels of the rising adoption of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud is expected to have benefited Adobe’s Digital Experience segment in the quarter under review.



Rising demand for professional service, the strengthening momentum of Experience Cloud in the healthcare industry and the growing adoption of Adobe Experience Manager are likely to have contributed well.



The company anticipates Digital Experience revenues between $1.16 and $1.18 billion. Digital Experience subscription revenues are anticipated to be within $1.025-$1.045 billion.



However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, due to which Adobe halted its sales of products and services in Russia and Belarus, are expected to have remained major headwinds in the fiscal first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Adobe this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Adobe has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

