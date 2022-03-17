Adobe (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Adobe Inc. ADBE is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 22.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings of $3.35 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating growth of 6.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Adobe projects total revenues of $4.23 billion. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $4.23 billion, implying growth of 8.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 6.17%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Solid momentum across Digital Media and Digital Experience segments is likely to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Robust Creative Cloud and Document Cloud are expected to have contributed well to the performance of the Digital Media segment in the fiscal first quarter. Adobe expects Digital Media revenues to grow 8% year over year in the fiscal first quarter.



The growing adoption of Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop and creative mobile applications is expected to have accelerated growth in Creative revenues in the quarter under review.



The increasing uptake of Acrobat and strong momentum across Acrobat Web services are anticipated to have contributed well to the Document Cloud revenues.



The increasing demand for data and insights, content and personalization, customer journey management, commerce, and advertising are expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from Digital Media, Adobe’s strength in the Digital Marketing business is expected to have continued driving its top-line growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Strong momentum across Adobe Experience Cloud on the heels of the rising adoption of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud is expected to have benefited Adobe’s business in the quarter under review.



The company anticipates Digital Experience revenues to grow 11% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Experience subscription revenues are likely to increase 16% year over year.



However, lower end-market demand is anticipated to have been an overhang. Further, the impacts of high acquisition expenses are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results of the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Adobe this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Adobe has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

