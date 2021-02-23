Adobe (ADBE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $459.86, changing hands as low as $450.12 per share. Adobe Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADBE's low point in its 52 week range is $255.1314 per share, with $536.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $461.21. The ADBE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.