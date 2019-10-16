Adobe (ADBE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.03, changing hands as low as $267.51 per share. Adobe Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADBE's low point in its 52 week range is $204.95 per share, with $312.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $272.61.

