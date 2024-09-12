Adobe (ADBE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Adobe Systems (ADBE) reported $5.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of $4.65 for the same period compares to $4.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.53, the EPS surprise was +2.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adobe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring) : $13.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.46 billion.

: $13.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.46 billion. Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual) : $16.76 billion compared to the $16.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $16.76 billion compared to the $16.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Services ARR (Annual) : $3.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion.

: $3.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. Revenue- Digital Media : $4 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $4 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Revenue- Publishing and Advertising : $59 million compared to the $60.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

: $59 million compared to the $60.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year. Revenue- Digital Experience : $1.35 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud : $3.19 billion versus $3.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $3.19 billion versus $3.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud : $807 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $790.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

: $807 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $790.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%. Revenue- Services and other : $146 million versus $163.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.

: $146 million versus $163.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change. Revenue- Products : $82 million compared to the $111.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.

: $82 million compared to the $111.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year. Digital Experience Subscription Revenue : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Net Revenue- Subscription: $5.18 billion versus $5.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.

Shares of Adobe have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.