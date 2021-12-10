Adobe (ADBE), Real Madrid Unite for Experience Cloud Services

Adobe ADBE has joined forces with Spain-based football club, Real Madrid C.F., in order to aid the latter in connecting fans and sponsors seamlessly.

Real Madrid will leverage the company’s Adobe Experience Cloud for engaging fans online and offline from all across the globe with an improved sports entertainment experience.

By using Experience Cloud services and applications, the football giant will be able to analyze fan behavior with brands, and accordingly create and offer customized content for a deeper connection with fans. Thus, Real Madrid strives to gain momentum across its worldwide fan base.

In addition, the collaboration is focusing on connecting millions of fans to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on the back of online experiences, products and services.

The collaboration will help the Spanish football giant in becoming a pioneer in global entertainment and lifestyle brand.

Further, the deal adds strength to Adobe’s customer base. Also, it highlights the robustness of Experience Cloud offerings.

Adobe Experience Cloud in Focus

Adobe has been making strong efforts to strengthen Adobe Experience Cloud offerings.

The company recently added advanced capabilities in Experience Cloud to help retailers strategize for peak sales periods and provide more personalized customer experiences.

We note that robust Experience Cloud offerings have been aiding the company in winning clientele.

Apart from Real Madrid, CEAT tyre manufacturer also selected Adobe Experience Cloud applications to provide a seamless and customized digital experience to customers as well as dealer partners.

Strength in Digital Experience Segment

With the help of advanced capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud has been continuously strengthening Adobe’s Digital Experience Segment, which has become an integral part of the company.

The segment generated revenues of $985 million in fiscal third-quarter, 2021, up 26% on a year-over-year basis.

Further, it is worth mentioning that Experience Cloud subscriptions generated $864 million revenues in the same quarter, which rose 29% from the year-ago quarter.

Yet, Adobe’s overdependence on Creative Cloud and Acrobat product lines as well as high acquisition expenses remain major concerns.

