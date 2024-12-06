Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Systems (ADBE) to post quarterly earnings of $4.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $5.54 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Adobe metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Digital Media' reaching $4.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Publishing and Advertising' will reach $58.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital Experience' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud' stands at $3.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud' to come in at $843.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services and other' of $187.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products' will reach $114.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Digital Experience Subscription Revenue' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $5.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring)' will reach $13.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual)' will likely reach $17.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Services ARR (Annual)' at $3.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Adobe have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADBE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

