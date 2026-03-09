Adobe (ADBE) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Adobe Systems (ADBE) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.28 billion, increasing 9.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Adobe metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services and other' to come in at $110.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $6.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital Experience' should arrive at $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital Media' should come in at $4.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Publishing and Advertising' at $65.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Products' will reach $74.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual)' will reach $19.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.63 billion.

Shares of Adobe have demonstrated returns of +5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADBE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.