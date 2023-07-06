Adobe (ADBE) Price Target Increased by 32.68% to 547.78

The average one-year price target for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been revised to 547.78 / share. This is an increase of 32.68% from the prior estimate of 412.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 384.81 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.42% from the latest reported closing price of 487.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADBE is 0.71%, an increase of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 415,068K shares. The put/call ratio of ADBE is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,144K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 5.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,683K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,747K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,461K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,239K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares, representing an increase of 46.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 96.34% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,929K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Adobe Background Information

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences.

