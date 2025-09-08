Is Adobe (ADBE) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Software giant Adobe is set to report fiscal Q3 results on Thursday after the closing bell. Adobe, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. Yet shares have widely underperformed the market this year, shedding more than 20% of their value. With the stock pulling back further in recent weeks, is ADBE a buy prior to the release?

Analysts are expecting the company to post a profit of $5.17 per share, reflecting growth of 11.2% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates have remained steady over the past 60 days.

Sales are projected to have risen 9% versus the year-ago period to $5.9 billion. The Creative Cloud platform provider has averaged a 2.53% positive earnings surprise over the past four quarters.

Adobe ADBE is part of the Zacks Computer – Software industry, which currently ranks in the top 31% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Adobe’s deepening generative AI focus and innovative product portfolio are key catalysts.

Still, intensifying competition from the likes of OpenAI remains a top concern. Our proprietary Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicator does not conclusively predict another beat for this week’s release. Investors would be wise to exercise caution ahead of the Q3 announcement as stocks can be volatile surrounding earnings releases.

