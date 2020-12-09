Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As with the broader tech sector, Adobe (ADBE) stock has paid off handsomely, surging 65% from the March lows. With the stock now up 47% year to date, besting the 14.5% rise in the S&P 500 index, investors will want to know if Adobe can sustain its momentum.

The digital cloud giant giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Having successfully transformed its business from selling desktop software into cloud-based subscription services, Adobe is expected to report a monster quarter, according to multiple Wall Street analysts who have cited partner checks that indicate a strong rebound in software purchases driven by the work from home tailwind.

The company’s Digital Media Solutions remains the driving force behind Adobe’s growth trajectory, particularly due to growing adoption of its enterprise services which is bringing in more customers. Not only has the cloud-based transition ensured sustainable and predictable revenue, Adobe’s profit margins has steadily risen during this transition as the subscription business — for both its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments — eliminated the need for customer to install software locally and to require periodic software upgrades.

While the company’s cloud-based offerings are relatively unique, Adobe operates in a crowded software market which include stalwarts from Salesforce (CRM) to Workday (WDAY) and Oracle (ORCL), among others. And at 44 times forward earnings and 15 times next year's revenue, Adobe stock is not cheap and all of its strong fundamentals are seemingly priced in. As such, on Thursday the market will want not only a strong top- and bottom-line beat, but also solid upside guidance for the next quarter and for all of 2021.

For the quarter that ended November, Wall Street expect the San Jose, Calif,-based company to earn $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 26.3% year over year to $9.94 per share, while full-year revenue of $12.81 billion would climb 14.6% year over year.

The the pandemic-induced need to work-from-home has fueled increased demand Adobe’s digital products such as its Acrobat document reader and Adobe Sign offerings, which competes with DocuSign (DOCU), among others. What’s more, Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which prior to the pandemic was growing at an annualized rate of $7 billion, has also seen a growth acceleration. Adobe's Digital Media segment, accounting for more than 72% of its total revenues, remains the dominant moneymaker. In the first three quarter of the fiscal year, Adobe's revenue rose 15% year over year to $9.44 billion.

In the third quarter total revenue of $3.23 billion grew 14% year over year, driven by 19% rise in the Digital Media business which grew to $2.34 billion. The Creative Cloud segment continues its growth acceleration, rising 19% year over year to $1.96 billion, while the Document Cloud revenue surged 22% to $375 million. With each segment topping consensus estimates, driven by the company’s cloud transition, investors will want to know what Adobe can do for an encore. While the stock is not cheap, relative to the likes of Oracle, Adobe continues to demonstrate it can outperform on the metrics that matter the most.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.