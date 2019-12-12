Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

No other company has lived up to my definition of the word “execution” more than Adobe (ADBE), which is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The company has done what IBM (IBM) and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) have struggled to do — adapt.

It’s no longer a matter of whether the company will top consensus estimates Thursday, the question is by how much? Having one of the better management teams in tech, Adobe has establish a strong history of execution, beating analysts’ estimates in 21 of the past 22 quarters. The management has strategically positioned the company as a leader in the Digital Media space, thanks to several secular trends and the capabilities its cloud applications offer.

With the launch of its Creative Cloud platform, the management has transitioned Adobe’s suite of creative products such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere towards the cloud. And Adobe has completely moved away from selling software in a box to become a full-fledged cloud subscription service, operating three cloud computing segments: Creative Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Document Cloud. And with some 90% of the company’s total revenues coming from subscriptions, Wall Street on Thursday expects upside guidance.

For the quarter that ended November, Wall Street expect Adobe to earn $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 16% year over year to $7.84 per share, while full-year revenue of $11.15 billion would climb 23.5% year over year.

Owing to net-new subscribers and the growing adoption of its enterprise services, expectations are high for Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which is approaching annualized revenue of $6.5 billion. Plus, large Marketing Cloud customers such as Verizon (VZ), UPS (UPS) has driven Adobe’s revenue growth at a compound annual rate of 20% over the past three years. In Q3 it was more of the same. Adobe reported double-digit rise in profits of $2.05 per share, surpassing estimates by 8 cents, while revenue surged more than 23% to $2.83 billion, easily beating estimates.

Revenue was driven by the strength of the Digital Media segment which rose 22% to $1.96 billion and the Digital Experience segment, which soared 34% to a new record of $821 million. On Thursday investors will want to see if the company can maintain that growth rate. Analysts will look for strength in the company’s gross margins, which has been a strong indicator of not only the company’s pricing power, but also its operating efficiency.

Guidance for the first quarter will also be closely-watched. But with some 90% of the company’s total revenues being of the subscription-based, this adds a level of stability and predictability to revenue. And to the extent operating margin, which was reached +40% in Q3, come in at the higher end of guidance, Adobe shares — despite sporting a high valuation — should climb to new highs.

