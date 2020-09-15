Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software giant Adobe (ADBE) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. As with the broader tech sector, Adobe stock has paid off handsomely, delivering 65% year-to-date returns, compared to a 7% rise in the S&P 500 index. Investors will want to know if the company can sustain its momentum.

Adobe’s Digital Media Solutions remains the driving force behind the company’s recent growth, particularly due to growing adoption of its enterprise services, which is bringing in more customers. And the company is expected to report a monster quarter, according to Cowen analysts Derrick Wood. Citing partner checks which shows a rebound activity and the work from home tailwind, Wood recently upgraded Adobe from Market Perform to Outperform while raising the price target from $400 to $555.

“A mix of growth, profitability, market leadership and sustainable competitive advantage make ADBE an attractive stock for a wide variety of investors,” Wood wrote. From current levels, Wood’s price target assumes additional premiums of 20%. The price target assumes Adobe’s Digital Media Solutions segment will continue to benefit from demand for data and insights. While the company’s cloud-based offerings are relatively unique, it operates in a crowded software market which included stalwarts Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), and Oracle (ORCL), among others.

It’s noteworthy that Adobe, which missed second quarter revenue estimates, lowered its Q3 EPS guidance in June. With its shares now trading for roughly 62 times trailing earnings — a significant premium to its peers — Adobe will need to provide confident guidance to keep the stock rising, particularly at at time when its peers pulling their Q3 2020 guidance. In other words, Adobe will also need to outline the drivers that can sustain revenue growth in the quarters and years ahead.

For the quarter that ended April, Wall Street expect the San Jose, Calif,-based company to earn $2.41 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. For the full year, ending November, earnings are expected to rise 25% year over year to $9.77 per share, while full-year revenue of $12.74 billion would climb 14% year over year.

The the pandemic-induced need to work-from-home has fueled increased demand Adobe’s digital products such as its Acrobat document reader and Adobe Sign offerings, which competes with DocuSign (DOCU). What’s more, Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which prior to the pandemic was growing at an annualized rate of $7 billion, has also seen a growth acceleration. That segment, which has become a full-fledged subscription business, has been the main drivers of the company’s growth over the past several years.

In the second quarter, total revenue growth rose 14% year over year, driven by an 18% rise in the Digital Media business which grew to $2.23 billion. Of that total, $1.87 billion came from the Creative segments, while Document Cloud revenue added $360 million. Just as impressive, Adobe’s Q2 Digital Media annual recurring revenue rose to $9.17 billion, above the $9.1 billion consensus, underscoring the importance of the company’s cloud transition. On Tuesday investors will want to know that this growth can continue.

