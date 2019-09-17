Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can software stocks return to their former glory? As a group, the S&P 500 software index, which includes Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL) have shed more than 4% since peaking in July. This performance trails the rest of the tech sector.

During the softness in software stocks, Adobe (ADBE) has been a pillar of strength. The stock is up 23% year to date, besting the S&P 500 index. But can its relative outperformance continue? The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The software giant, which has beaten Wall Street’s earnings estimates in 12 of the last 13 quarters, is expected to deliver another strong quarter, including 20%-plus revenue growth and 15% increase in profits.

Adobe’s high valuation, meanwhile, has scared off some investors, particularly when the company in June lowered the mid range of its Q3 guidance. Was the pullback a good buying opportunity? Adobe is still benefiting from the growing adoption of its enterprise services, which has delivered strong net new subscribers. What’s more, its Creative Cloud segment, which is approaching annualized revenue of $7 billion, remains a strong growth driver for profitability.

For the quarter that ended July, Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion. For the full year, ending November, earnings are expected to rise 15.5% year over year to $7.81 per share, while full-year revenue of $11.19 billion would climb 24% year over year.

It’s no longer a matter of whether the company will top consensus estimates Tuesday, the question is by how much? Having one of the better management teams in tech, Adobe has established a strong history of execution, beating analysts’ estimates in 20 of the past 21 quarters. During that span, ADBE stock has surged more than 300%. In Q2 it was more of the same as the company posted its seventeenth straight quarter of record revenue and strong profits.

The company reported a 10% rise in Q2 profits of $1.83 per share, surpassing Street estimates by 5 cents, while revenues surged of 25% to $2.74 billion, topping consensus estimates by about $40 million. Revenue was driven by the strength of the Digital Media segment which rose 22% to $1.89 billion and the Digital Experience segment, which soared 34% to a new record of $784 million. Adobe Document Cloud, though a smaller segment, also performed well with revenue rising 22% to $296 million.

Can Adobe maintain this strong growth? With a consensus Buy recommendation on the stock, it would seem Wall Street believes it can. The main question on Tuesday will be with Q4 guidance, given the overall tenor of software stocks amid the ongoing trade war. But with some 90% of the company’s total revenues being of the subscription-based, this makes Adobe’s revenue not only stable but also of the higher margin variety, suggesting Adobe could provide the type of guidance that supports a higher stock price.

