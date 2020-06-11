Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Adobe (ADBE) stock, which is trading at all-time highs, maintain its momentum? The digital cloud giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

Now up nearly 40% since mid-March, the stock has also climbed nearly 20% in 2020, crushing not only the S&P 500 index, but also the tech sector’s 6% return. Adobe’s Digital Media Solutions remains the driving force behind the company’s recent growth, particularly due to growing adoption of its enterprise services which is bringing in more customers. Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which is approaching annualized revenue of $7 billion is another strong factor.

That segment comprises Creative Cloud and Document Cloud (DC). The latter, driven by better-than-expected demand of Acrobat and Document Cloud services, should also see higher revenue. While the company’s cloud-based offerings are relatively unique, it operates in a crowded cloud software market which included stalwarts Salesforce (CRM) to Workday (WDAY) and Oracle (ORCL), among others.

With the shares now trading for roughly 52 times trailing earnings — a significant premium to its peers — Adobe will need to provide confident guidance to keep the stock rising, particularly at at time when its peers are pulling their Q2 2020 guidance. The share price assumes Adobe’s Digital Media Solutions should continue to benefit from the ever-increasing demand for data and insights. In other words, the company will also need to outline the drivers that can sustain revenue growth in the quarters and years ahead.

For the quarter that ended April, Wall Street expect the San Jose, Calif,-based company to earn $2.32 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion. For the full year, ending November, earnings are expected to rise 23% year over year to $9.73 per share, while full-year revenue of $13 billion would climb 17.9% year over year.

In a cloud market dominated by application software providers such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce, Adobe has carved a niche for its creativity and design-related software offerings such as Photoshop and Illustrator. Despite these threats, Adobe’s adjusted EPS figures are projected to climb more than 24% and 13.5%, respectively over the next two fiscal years. The company has establish a solid history fo beating earnings estimates, even amid economic downturns.

In the first quarter, the company topped Wall Street's earnings estimate, while posting record quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion, up 19%. Combine this with growing adoption of digital advertising, digital content and personalization, Adobe is seen well-positioned to lead corporations towards the shift towards digitization — a shift that has now accelerated during the pandemic as companies rush to namable work-from-home. It’s for this reason I remain optimistic that Adobe can withstand periods of weak corporate spending.

All told, Adobe’s management team has strategically positioned the company as a leader in the digital media space. And while the valuation seems a bit stretched at the moment, it would be a mistake to part with this winner until there are clearer signs of slowing down.

