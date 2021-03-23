Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As with the broader tech sector, Adobe (ADBE) stock has been under pressure, falling 10% over the past month, while falling 6% in six months. With the stock now down 12% year to date, trailing the 4% rise in the S&P 500 index, investors want to know if Adobe can regain its momentum.

The digital cloud giant giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Having successfully transformed its business from selling desktop software into cloud-based subscription services, Adobe is expected to report a monster quarter, according to multiple Wall Street analysts who have cited partner checks, showing an activity rebound and a work from home tailwind. The company’s Digital Media Solutions remains the driving force behind Adobe’s growth trajectory, particularly due to growing adoption of its enterprise services, which is bringing in more customers.

Just as noteworthy, Adobe’s profit margins has steadily risen during this transition as the subscription business — for both its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments — eliminating the need for periodic software upgrades. While the company’s cloud-based offerings are relatively unique, Adobe operates in a crowded software market which included stalwarts Salesforce (CRM) to Workday (WDAY) and Oracle (ORCL), among others. What’s more, Adobe stock is lot more attractive than when I last spoke about it. But the company on Tuesday must demonstrate what that value is.

For the quarter that ended February, Wall Street expect the San Jose, Calif,-based company to earn $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $11.26 per share, while full-year revenue of $15.2 billion would climb 18.2% year over year.

The the pandemic-induced need to work-from-home has fueled increased demand Adobe’s digital products such as its Acrobat document reader and Adobe Sign offerings, which competes with DocuSign (DOCU), among others. What’s more, Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which prior to the pandemic was growing at an annualized rate of $7 billion, has also seen a growth acceleration. Adobe's Digital Media segment, accounting for more than 72% of its total revenues, remains the dominant moneymaker.

In the fourth quarter, not only did the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, Adobe produced strong growth in each key business segment, driven by 20% revenue surge in Digital Media revenue which reached $2.5 billion, while Creative revenue and Document Cloud revenue reached $2.08 billion and $411 million, respectively. The bottom line beat was also impressive, coming in at EPS of $11.20, compared to the $9.95 per share the Street expected. And there doesn’t appear to be any signs of slowing down.

With each segment topping consensus estimates, driven by the company’s cloud transition, investors on Tuesday will want to see what Adobe can do for an encore. Notably, Adobe issued strong full-year guidance. For fiscal 2021, Adobe guided for $15.15 billion in revenue, above the $12.81 billion consensus. As such, now would be a great opportunity to add to an existing position, betting on not only on another top and bottom line beat, but also upside guidance.

