Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Adobe (ADBE) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. With the stock falling 15% in thirty days amid the market’s coronavirus-induced correction, investors are eager to learn whether the party is over for this high-flying cloud company.

Adobe’s Digital Media Solutions remains the driving force behind the company’s recent growth, particularly due to growing adoption of its enterprise services which is bringing in more customers. Adobe’s Creative Cloud segment, which is approaching annualized revenue of $7 billion is another strong factor. That segment comprises Creative Cloud and Document Cloud (DC). The latter, driven by better-than-expected demand of Acrobat and Document Cloud services, should also see higher revenue.

As noted, however, Adobe stock has fallen amid the coronavirus outbreak. But it could be time to buy, according to UBS analyst Jennifer Lowe. Citing an internal survey showing adoption growth and increasing ARPU within the creative cloud business, Lowe raised Adobe's price target from $360 to $430. She sees multiple drivers that can sustain Adobe’s revenue growth in the high teens and at least 20% EPS growth. In other words, Wall Street expect not only a top- and bottom-line beat Thursday, but also upside guidance into 2021.

For the quarter that ended February, Wall Street expect Adobe to earn $2.24 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion. For the full year, ending November, earnings are expected to rise 24% year over year to $9.81 per share, while full-year revenue of $13.17 billion would climb 17.9% year over year.

In a cloud market dominated by application software providers such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM), Adobe has carved a niche for its creativity and design-related software offerings such as Photoshop and Illustrator. Elsewhere, Adobe’s Digital Media Solutions should continue to benefit from the ever-increasing demand for data and insights. Combine this with growing adoption of digital advertising, digital content and personalization, analyst remains optimistic that Adobe can withstand this recent downturn.

Consensus estimates calls for Q1 Digital Media is pegged at $2.12 billion, calling for year-over-year growth of 2.1%, which seems somewhat conservative. In the fourth quarter, revenue from this segment rose 22% to $2.08 billion in the quarter, beating Street estimates of $2.05 billion. This helped the company beat on both the top and bottom lines as overall revenue rose 21% to $2.99 billion, above analysts expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe earned EPS of $2.29 per share, topping the $2.26 expected.

The Q1 guidance, however, was perceived a bit muted. Adobe expects year-over-year revenue growth of 19% and 15% from Digital Media and Digital Experience segments, respectively, while management forecast total revenues and non-GAAP earnings to be $3.04 billion and $2.23 per share, respectively. That perceived conservative guidance now seems prescient in light of the coronavirus as Adobe is likely to jump over a lower bar.

All told, Adobe’s management team has strategically positioned the company as a leader in the digital media space. And until there is clearer signs of slowing down, Adobe stock should be owned.

