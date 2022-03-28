Adobe: Growing Profits, Reasonably Priced

Adobe (ADBE) has built an unparalleled moat over the years in the digital media and digital marketing industries, with the company basically monopolizing the space through its Creative Cloud.

Adobe's unique competitive advantage lies in the merits of its recurring SaaS revenue model, which allows the company to enjoy predictable and growing cash flows.

Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects, among several of Adobe's tools, are typically considered must-haves for practically any kind of digital creator. Adobe recently posted its Q1 results, revealing solid bottom-line growth prospects, despite revenue growth admittedly lagging a bit.

While the stock is certainly not incredibly cheap, the recent decline from its past highs should present a great buying opportunity for investors previously reluctant to pay a heavy premium.

I remain bullish on the stock.

Robust Results Despite Slowdown Concerns

Adobe's Q1 results kicked in its Fiscal 2022 on a positive note for the company. Revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $4.26 billion, marking another record revenue milestone. While this implies a slowdown relative to Adobe's usual double-digit growth rate, it is only natural considering the company is achieving new revenue records on top of relatively inflated results coming out of the pandemic.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew 7.3% versus the prior-year period, coming in at $3.37. Again, not an impressive growth rate, but with non-GAAP net income margins of 37.6%, Adobe's profitability growth prospects remain robust. These margins should remind investors just how scalable Adobe's business model is. It's irregular to see such high net margins even in some of the world's most profitable companies.

In my view, Adobe's latest results once again confirmed that the company's business model has the ability to produce growing and predictable revenues at a scale few companies can manage.

Despite Adobe's products already being an industry staple, the company demonstrated that its extensive suite can still attract new subscribers and generate more dollars from each subscriber, supported by the various add-ons it provides to creators.

Specifically, the Digital Experience segment recorded revenues of $1.06 billion, implying a growth of 13% year-over-year. Of this amount, subscription revenues were at $932 million, suggesting 15% growth versus the prior-year period.

Adobe's financial target for fiscal Q2 included Digital Media's annualized recurring revenue growth of ~14% in constant currency and non-GAAP EPS of $3.30. Hence, the company should not experience any further deceleration, which investors had feared upon seeing this quarter's results.

Taking into account that Adobe has historically boosted its expectations intra-year, we may, in fact, see even better results from the digital media behemoth.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Adobe has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months. At $566.13, the average Adobe price target suggests 29.3% upside potential.

Valuation & Conclusion

Adobe is currently trading about 38% lower from its 52-week highs. At a forward P/E close to 31, shares may not be extremely cheap. However, this is one of the softest multiples the stock has seen in over eight years.

Considering that revenue growth should be sustained close to the low double-digits and Adobe's overall qualities (great moat, predictable cash flows, incredibly high margins), I believe that the stock's current price levels likely present a fruitful opportunity for investors to initiate a position or add to their existing one.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.