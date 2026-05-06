ADNT Q2 Earnings Beat on Revenue Growth and Solid Execution

Adient plc ADNT delivered an earnings beat in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, even as profitability cooled year over year. Adjusted earnings were 52 cents per share, down 24.6% from 69 cents a year ago but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 41.38%. Net sales came in at $3.87 billion, up 7% year over year and 8.3% above the consensus mark of $3.57 billion.

ADNT Posts Sales Growth on FX Tailwinds and Volume Gains

ADNT’s quarterly sales increase was supported by favorable foreign exchange and higher production volumes, as management navigated near-term disruption without losing traction on revenue growth. The quarter also benefited from timing in certain commercial activities that helped the company sustain momentum.

At the same time, profitability was pressured by customer-driven production inefficiencies and incremental launch-related spending. Those headwinds were meaningful enough to weigh on year-over-year margins, even with underlying business performance described as solid.

Adient Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Adient price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Adient Quote

Adient’s Regions Show Diverging Profitability Trends

Adient’s geographic footprint again produced a mixed earnings picture. The Americas segment generated $1.88 billion of net sales, up 10.9% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA improved to $109 million from $94 million, helped by business performance gains and commercial timing.

In EMEA, net sales rose 3.3% to $1.27 billion, but adjusted EBITDA slipped to $45 million from $50 million as volume and mix softened. Asia posted net sales of $734 million, up 3.8%. However, adjusted EBITDA declined to $92 million from $110 million, reflecting weaker equity income and increased launch and engineering spend tied to new programs.

ADNT Faces Temporary Costs From Launches and Inefficiencies

ADNT’s year-over-year EBITDA decline was due to a set of operational factors that management characterized as temporary but tangible. Customer-driven production inefficiencies created added costs during the period, while a higher level of launch expense weighed on profitability as the company supported new and expanding programs.

Equity income was also a headwind, with lower customer volumes in China pressuring results. Volume and mix were another drag, including anticipated margin compression in China and pockets of unfavorable customer mix, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange dynamics.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.8% for the quarter, down 70 basis points year over year.

ADNT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Adient’s Financial Position

Adient’s balance sheet remained liquid, with cash and cash equivalents of $831 million at March 31, 2026. Total debt was $2.39 billion, resulting in net debt of $1.56 billion.

Cash generation improved meaningfully versus the prior-year period. Operating cash flow was $81 million and capital expenditures were $73 million, producing free cash flow of $8 million for the quarter.

ADNT Raises Full-Year View Despite Higher Input Costs

ADNT modestly raised its fiscal 2026 outlook following solid first-half execution. The company now expects consolidated sales of about $14.8 billion versus the prior view of roughly $14.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at approximately $885 million, up from about $880 million, while free cash flow is expected to be around $130 million versus the prior $125 million view.

The updated outlook takes into account roughly $35 million of higher input costs anticipated in the back half of the year, driven largely by chemicals and freight as well as disruption-related costs. Even with those pressures, management expects stronger volume and business performance to support the slightly higher full-year targets.

Adient Expands Footprint and Pushes Innovation to Market

Adient continued to emphasize growth initiatives alongside quarterly execution. During the period, the company highlighted ongoing onshoring and conquest wins in the Americas and noted that sales in China continued to outperform the broader market, supported by new program launches.

The quarter also featured strategic and product-oriented milestones. Adient completed a tuck-in acquisition of a foam manufacturing operation in Romulus, MI, aimed at improving supply assurance and cost transparency, and continued rolling out premium seating comfort technologies, including the StepJoy foot massage system and ProForce Massage Flow solution, as it works to expand content per vehicle and deepen OEM integration.

Peer Releases

Magna International Inc. MGA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which increased 76.9% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 36.19%. Net sales rose 3.1% year over year to $10.38 billion and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.08 billion by 3.03%. For 2026, MGA revised its total sales outlook. It now projects total sales of $41.5-$43.1 billion, down from previous guidance of $41.9-$43.5 billion. The company projects an adjusted EBIT margin of 6-6.6%, the same as previous estimates. Adjusted earnings are still expected in the range of $6.25-$7.25 per share, with free cash flow projected at $1.6-$1.8 billion and capital spending of $1.5-$1.6 billion.

Lear Corporation LEA delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, which increased 24% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 12.55%. Net sales were $5.82 billion, which rose 4.7% from the year-ago quarter but slightly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.86 billion by 0.61%. Lear continues to project net sales of $23.21-$24.01 billion and core operating earnings of $1.03-$1.20 billion, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $1.65-$1.82 billion. Cash flow expectations were also maintained, with operating cash flow guided in the range of $1.21-$1.31 billion and free cash flow of $550-$650 million.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lear Corporation (LEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.