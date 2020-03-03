ADNT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.35, changing hands as low as $21.64 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADNT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.145 per share, with $29.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.81.

