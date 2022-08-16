ADNT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.93, changing hands as high as $39.44 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADNT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.15 per share, with $50.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.