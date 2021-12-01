World Markets

ADNOC's national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels

Contributors
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Enas Alashray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said.

CAIRO Dec 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Moahmmed bin Zayed chaired the company's annual board meeting, where the board approved the injection of 466 billion dirhams ($127 billion) for 2022-2026.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Enas Alashray, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular