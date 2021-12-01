ADNOC's national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels

CAIRO Dec 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Moahmmed bin Zayed chaired the company's annual board meeting, where the board approved the injection of 466 billion dirhams ($127 billion) for 2022-2026.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Enas Alashray, Editing by Louise Heavens)

