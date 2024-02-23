ADNOC's $30 bln chemicals tie-up with Austria's OMV stalls, FT reports

Updates with ADNOC declining to comment in paragraph 5

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Talks related to a planned $30 billion merger between the chemicals arms of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austrian oil and gas company OMV OMVV.VI have stalled in recent weeks, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The parties halted negotiations to navigate a series of disagreements, which include the name of the merged unit, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is still possible that talks will resume and a deal will eventually be reached, FT said.

"We are in ongoing and open-ended negotiations and cannot comment further," OMV said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

ADNOC declined to comment.

Reuters previously reported that there are a number of points of conflict between the firms, including a provision for job guarantees in Austria, a requirement for a Vienna listing, and an Austrian chairman of the new company.

Last July, OMV entered into talks to merge petrochemicals group Borealis - owned by OMV and ADNOC in a 75:25 split - and Abu Dhabi-listed Borouge BOROUGE.AD, which is 54:36 owned by ADNOC and Borealis.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.