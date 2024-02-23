News & Insights

World Markets

ADNOC's $30 bln chemicals deal with Austria's OMV stalls, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 23, 2024 — 12:41 am EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Updates with OMV statement in paragraph 4

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Talks relating to a planned $30 billion merger between the chemicals arms of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austrian oil and gas company OMV OMVV.VI have stalled over recent weeks, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The negotiations have paused to allow the parties to navigate a series of disagreements, which include the name of the merged unit in the final deal announcement, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is still possible that talks will resume and a deal will eventually be reached, FT said.

"We are in ongoing and open-ended negotiations and cannot comment further," OMV said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters previously reported that there are a number of points of conflict between the firms, including a provision for job guarantees in Austria, a requirement for a Vienna listing and an Austrian chairman of the new company.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.