World Markets

ADNOC wants Murban as a price marker alongside Brent crude, not a replacement

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's head of trading said on Tuesday that ADNOC wanted to make its Murban futures contract a price marker alongside Brent futures, retracting an earlier comment to a conference saying the firm wanted Murban to replace Brent.

ABU DHABI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's head of trading said on Tuesday that ADNOC wanted to make its Murban futures contract a price marker alongside Brent futures, retracting an earlier comment to a conference saying the firm wanted Murban to replace Brent.

"Our ambition is for the market to use Murban as a price marker alongside Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil," Philippe Khoury, the head of trading, said in his revised statement.

He had earlier told the conference in Abu Dhabi: "We want to give the industry Murban as a replacement for Brent crude futures."

( Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((edmund.blair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: edmund.blair.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular