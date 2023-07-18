ADNOC to raise Covestro takeover bid to $12.3 billion - Bloomberg News

July 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has increased its takeover offer for Covestro AG 1COV.DE to about 11 billion euros ($12.34 billion) as it seeks to convince the German chemical producer to enter talks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

