ADNOC to buy 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt for $200 mln

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC division to United Arab Emirates company ADNOC Distribution for about $200 million, the companies said on Friday.

"This move aligns with our vision to establish ADNOC Distribution as a regional leader in the fuel distribution sector," said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.

