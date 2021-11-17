ADNOC, TAQA form partnership to boost renewables capacity

World Markets

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co [ADNOC.UL] and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) have formed a strategic partnership on clean energy, aiming to have 30 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030, the companies said on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when Gulf oil-producing countries are trying to diversify their economies by creating new sectors and revenues, including through a big push in renewable energy.

The collaboration will focus on domestic and international renewable energy and waste-to-energy projects, as well as the production, processing and storage of green hydrogen and ancillary activities, the companies said in a statement.

ADNOC and TAQA's green hydrogen development projects will now come together, bringing TAQA's expertise in renewable power and ADNOC's efforts to create a hydrogen value chain.

The tie-up envisages both parties entering into detailed joint venture arrangements as well as the completion of necessary transaction requirements, including obtaining relevant third-party and regulatory approvals.

Moelis is acting as exclusive financial advisor to ADNOC, with Citi group acting as exclusive financial advisor to TAQA.

