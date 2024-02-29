News & Insights

World Markets

ADNOC talks continue, says Covestro CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

February 29, 2024 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev, Ozan Ergenay, Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

adds another CEO comment, updates share move

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Covestro's 1COV.DE CEO Markus Steilemann said on Thursday the German chemical maker is continuing takeover talks with bidder Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

"The result of such talks depends on the capability of both parties to reach an agreement on topics they have different opinions (on)," - he said during a post-earnings press conference.

Steilemann declined to name the topics the two companies may disagree on.

Covestro 1COV.DE shares spiked 2% immediately after the CEO's comments on the talks, but then pared gains and were largely flat by 11:07 GMT.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.