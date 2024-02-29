ADNOC talks continue, says Covestro CEO

adds another CEO comment, updates share move

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Covestro's 1COV.DE CEO Markus Steilemann said on Thursday the German chemical maker is continuing takeover talks with bidder Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

"The result of such talks depends on the capability of both parties to reach an agreement on topics they have different opinions (on)," - he said during a post-earnings press conference.

Steilemann declined to name the topics the two companies may disagree on.

Covestro 1COV.DE shares spiked 2% immediately after the CEO's comments on the talks, but then pared gains and were largely flat by 11:07 GMT.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

