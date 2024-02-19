ADNOC strategy anchored around gas, executive says

Adds background

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A top executive of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ADNOC.UL on Monday said the company's strategy was anchored around gas output and that Egypt has been identified as a market with a lot of potential.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC's executive director for low-carbon solutions and international growth, made his remarks at an energy conference in Cairo.

ADNOC, the UAE's oil giant, has an international growth strategy that is focused on gas, LNG, petrochemicals and renewables.

ADNOC last week said it would form a joint venture with global oil major BPBP.L in Egypt, focusing initially on natural gas.

ADNOC is seeking to grow its gas business domestically and abroad and has called natural gas a transition fuel to renewable energy sources. BP aims to reduce its oil and gas output by 25% by 2030 from 2019 levels but continues to invest heavily in fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Sarah El Safty Writing by Maha El Dahan Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.