ADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it had entered into a $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership with a consortium led by Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N.

ADNOC said in a statement that the transaction will result in upfront proceeds of $2.7 billion to ADNOC and is expected to close before year-end.

"The strategic investment will leverage the rental income streams from select ADNOC real estate assets under a 24-year master lease agreement," it added.

Under the real estate transaction, which ADNOC said was one of the region’s largest, private equity firm Apollo led a consortium of institutional investors to acquire a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi Property Leasing Holding Company (ADPLHC), which is a wholly owned affiliate of ADNOC.

The Abu Dhabi oil producing company will retain a 51% majority stake, maintaining full ownership and control over the select real estate and social infrastructure assets, it added.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.