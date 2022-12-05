World Markets

Adnoc, Petronas sign agreement for unconventional oil resources in Abu Dhabi - WAM

December 05, 2022 — 12:16 pm EST

Dec 5 (Reuters) - State oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Monday signed an agreement awarding the first concession in the Middle-East for unconventional oil resources, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency (WAM) said.

The agreement is the first investment by a Malaysian company in an Abu Dhabi concession, WAM added.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is in an official visit to the UAE, oversaw the signing along with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

