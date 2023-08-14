ADNOC mulls raising Covestro bid to $12.6 bln to spur talks - sources

By Emma-Victoria Farr and Maha El Dahan

FRANKFURT/DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has verbally signalled to Covestro 1COV.DE that it could raise its informal offer to 60 euros per share if the German plastics and chemicals maker agrees to enter formal talks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This would boost the oil giant's non-binding bid to about 11.6 billion euros ($12.63 billion), the people said.

The indication of a raised offer is, however, not in writing, the people cautioned, adding that Covestro will take time to consider any next steps.

ADNOC last raised its informal offer to 57 euros per share in July. Considerations are still in progress and no final decision has yet been made, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Covestro and ADNOC declined to comment.

ADNOC is separately in talks with Austria's OMV OMVV.VI regarding a possible merger of two companies backed by them to form a business worth more than $30 billion.

Like other firms in Germany's chemicals sector, the producer of foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings is facing a substantial drop in order volumes.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

