Adnoc makes fresh bid to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

November 09, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi's oil company Adnoc ADNOC.UL has presented a fresh non-binding offer to buy conglomerate Novonor's stake in the firm.

According to Braskem, Adnoc's bid implies the price of 37.29 reais per share of the company, with an equity value of 10.5 billion reais ($2.14 billion) for Novonor's 38.3% stake in the petrochemical producer.

($1 = 4.9052 reais)

