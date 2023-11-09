ADNOC makes fresh bid to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi's oil company ADNOCADNOC.UL has presented a fresh non-binding offer to buy conglomerate Novonor's stake in the firm.

Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is Braskem's main shareholder alongside state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, but has been long looking to sell its controlling stake as part of a broader restructuring.

According to Braskem, ADNOC's bid implies the price of 37.29 reais per share of the company, with an equity value of 10.5 billion reais ($2.14 billion) for Novonor's 38.3% stake in the petrochemical producer.

Braskem said ADNOC offered to pay the 10.5 billion reais in two parts: 50% in cash upon closing of the deal and the other 50% via an ADNOC senior equity instrument maturing in seven years with annual interest of 7.25%.

The petrochemical company cited a letter exchange with Novonor in its statement.

The amount would be paid directly to Novonor's creditors, mainly large banks, which would still need to greenlight any deal as Novonor's stake in Braskem is pledged as collateral.

The conglomerate would be granted a minority stake of up to 3% in Braskem following the deal, Braskem added.

ADNOC had previously presented a joint cash-and-debenture offer alongside U.S. asset manager Apollo APO.N for Braskem, with other bidders for the firm including Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6.SA and J&F.

