ADNOC Logistics & Services IPO stake size raised to 19%

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is offering a larger stake in its marine and logistics unit in an initial public offering after attracting significant investor demand, it said on Monday.

ADNOC will now offer 19% of ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) in the IPO, up from 15%, potentially raising $769 million based on the top end of indicated prices, according to Reuters calculations.

ADNOC said it had received strong demand across all tranches and the decision was also part of the company's commitment to a supportive trading environment for the company's stock after listing.

It set the price range for the unit at 1.99 dirhams ($0.5420) to 2.01 dirhams per share on May 16. The final offer price is expected to be announced on May 25.

Reuters reported in March that ADNOC was gearing up to list ADNOC L&S in June, the oil giant's second IPO this year after raising $2.5 billion from its gas business.

ADNOC L&S delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers. It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co, Petroleum Services Co and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.