ADNOC Logistics & Services IPO shares priced at top of range -statement

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Shares in ADNOC Logistics & Services' initial public offering were priced at the top of the range, valuing the company at about $4.05 billion, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

ADNOC Logistics & Services' shares were priced at 2.01 dirhams per share, the statement said, the highest point in a narrow initial price range of between 1.99 dirhams ($0.5420) and 2.01 dirhams a piece.

The offering raised proceeds of about $769 million, which will be received by ADNOC, the statement said, adding the listing is expected to commence on June 1.

Earlier this week, ADNOC said it raised the stake being offered in its marine and logistics unit to 19% from 15% after strong demand.

ADNOC L&S delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers.

It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co., Petroleum Services Co. and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.

This is ADNOC's second IPO this year after raising $2.5 billion from its gas business.

The Gulf has seen a flurry of initial public offerings this year, with about $3.5 billion raised in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv, despite a slump in deals globally.

The figures from the Middle East were boosted by ADNOC Gas' IPO, which was the world's largest during that period.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.