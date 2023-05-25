News & Insights

ADNOC Logistics & Services IPO shares priced at top of range -statement

May 25, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services initial public offering shares were priced at the top of the range, valuing the company at about $4.05 billion, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

ADNOC Logistics & Services' shares was set at 2.01 dirhams per share, the statement said, after a narrow initial price range of between 1.99 dirhams ($0.5420) and 2.01 dirhams a piece.

Earlier this week, ADNOC said it raised the stake being offered in its marine and logistics unit to 19% from 15% after it received strong demand for the business across all tranches.

ADNOC L&S delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers.

It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co, Petroleum Services Co and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.

