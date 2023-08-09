News & Insights

World Markets

ADNOC Gas awards $3.6 bln contract to expand UAE gas processing

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

August 09, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's gas unit, ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD, said on Wednesday it awarded a $3.6 billion contract to expand its gas processing infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

The contract was given to a joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company Co PJSC (NPCC), owned by Abu Dhabi state fund ADQ, and Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas TRE.MC, ADNOC Gas said in a statement.

The new gas processing facilities will allow an "optimized supply" to the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi's western Al Dhafra region.

ADNOC Gas' Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization project aims to boost ethane extraction by 35%-40% from its onshore facilities in the Habshan complex by building new processing facilities, as well as "unlock further value" from existing feedstock, delivering it to Ruwais through a 120-km (75 miles) natural gas liquids pipeline, the firm added.

ADNOC said over 70% of the contract's value would "flow back into the UAE's economy".

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.