ADNOC exploring acquisition of BASF's Wintershall Dea unit- Bloomberg News

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is exploring a potential acquisition of Wintershall Dea, the European energy business backed by BASF SE BASFn.DE, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Any deal could value Wintershall Dea at more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion), Bloomberg News reported. UK-listed Harbour Energy Plc HBR.L is also among suitors that have been evaluating the business the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

BASF, Wintershall Dea, ADNOC and Harbour did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Separately, BASF is with the German government about state guarantees for the Russian activities of Wintershall Dea, according to local press reports last month.

Wintershall Dea, a joint venture of BASF and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm LetterOne, has spoken of "new realities" since Moscow invaded Ukraine, causing it to de-consolidate its Russian activities. The group has been one of the most exposed German firms there with Russia accounting for half of its production.

In April this year, BASF CEO Martin Brudermueller said it was working to exit energy business Wintershall Dea, with a market listing being the preferred option.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

