DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The UAE's ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi will establish a strategic partnership to invest up to $1.5 billion to acquire technology-enabled companies in energy and oilfield services, they said in a statement on Friday.

