ADNOC Distribution's board approves roughly $2.25 bln loans

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - ADNOC Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD, a subsidiary of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, said its board has approved loan agreements worth about $2.25 billion, which it plans to use to refinance existing debt or for general corporate purposes.

The firm, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates, approved unsecured senior corporate term facilities with First Abu Dhabi Bank and other banks that it did not name, it said in a filing on Thursday.

ADNOC Distribution will get a $375 million term loan as well as a term facility of just over 4.13 billion dirhams ($1.12 billion) from FAB and other banks.

ADNOC Distribution said it will borrow unsecured senior revolving loans from its parent ADNOC.

ADNOC will lend its subsidiary $375 million and roughly the same amount denominated in dirhams.

The completion of the term loans and revolving loans agreements is subject to fulfilling customary conditions, the company said.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

