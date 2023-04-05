ADNOC considers reviving bond issue plans - sources

By Yousef Saba and Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is considering reviving plans to issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds more than a year after it set up a debt-issuing unit to tap the debt capital markets, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The state oil giant set up ADNOC Murban in January 2022 and tapped JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to hold investor meetings that month.

The debt markets, however, were plunged into turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine the following month and remained turbulent for much of last year.

ADNOC has held conversations with banks over the planned issue, one of the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

A deal could happen following the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the sources said, which is near the end of April and ends the fasting month of Ramadan. They did not specify an exact time for a possible deal.

Issuance would be subject to market conditions and a final decision by ADNOC, the sources said.

ADNOC declined to comment.

ADNOC Chief Investment Officer Klaus Froehlich said during an investor presentation seen by Reuters last year "this bond programme is not necessarily a necessity to refinance bank loans, but a proactive move in order to build a curve".

He added, "we will be accessing the market in sizes of around $3 to $5 billion per annum."

ADNOC has repeatedly weighed whether to issue bonds amid rising interest rates and as it sits on a huge windfall from high oil prices last year, bankers have said.

The United Arab Emirates, a major OPEC oil exporter, is hosting the COP28 climate summit near the end of this year.

The UAE designated ADNOC Group CEO Sultan al-Jaber as president of COP28, drawing criticism from climate activists.

Al-Jaber has said his main priority will be to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and that tackling climate change required a united effort.

