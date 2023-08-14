News & Insights

ADNOC considers pushing Covestro bid to $12.6 bln - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

August 14, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr and Maha El Dahan for Reuters

By Emma-Victoria Farr and Maha El Dahan

FRANKFURT/DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has verbally signaled to Covestro 1COV.DE that it may offer a new, written proposal of 60 euros per share for the German plastics and chemicals maker, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This would boost the oil giant's non-binding bid to about 11.6 billion euros ($12.63 billion) on the condition the chemicals group agrees to enter formal talks, the people said.

The indication of a raised offer is however not in writing, the sources cautioned, adding that Covestro will take time to consider any next steps.

ADNOC last raised its informal offer to 57 euros per share in July.

Covestro and ADNOC declined to comment. The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt, Maha El Dahan and Yousef Saba in Dubai, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

