ADMP Stock: 4 Things to Know About Adamis Pharma Today as Shares Rocket Again

Adamis Pharma (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock is taking off on Friday after a week of positive news for the company.

The latest news concerning Adamis Pharma is that its SYMJEPI Injection products are being offered at a special price to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.

These are the company’s epinephrine injections used in emergencies to treat people suffering from an allergic reaction.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA ) is offering the epinephrine injections at a price of two for $99.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, president and CEO of Adamis Pharma, said this about the news boosting ADMP stock today.

“We are very excited Walgreens has added SYMJEPI through its Prescription Savings Club and feel this program will avail this potentially life-saving medication to the patients that need it most. Adamis remains committed to making SYMJEPI the most affordable epinephrine product available to patients.”

ADMP stock was also up earlier this week on treatment news for the novel coronavirus. The company is seeking to test out its Tempol for treating patients affected by the virus. This isn’t a vaccine and instead would treat the symptoms of the coronavirus. Adamis Pharma’s reasoning is that treatments outside of vaccines need to continue as the coronavirus continues to mutate.

ADMP stock was up 52.4% as of Friday morning.

