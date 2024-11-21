News & Insights

Admiralty Resources Secures Strong Support at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Each resolution received overwhelming approval, demonstrating confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This positive outcome may enhance investor sentiment around Admiralty’s stock.

