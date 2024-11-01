News & Insights

Admiralty Resources Raises $7M to Boost Mineral Exploration

November 01, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL has successfully raised approximately $7 million through a well-received entitlement offer, with a 60.67% take-up rate from eligible shareholders. This financial boost supports their ongoing mineral exploration projects, including the Mariposa Iron Ore Project in Chile, which is set to begin production in 2024. Admiralty’s strategic projects in both Chile and Australia position them favorably for future growth in the mineral sector.

