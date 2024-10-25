Admiralty Resources NL Reports Cash Flow Dynamics

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL’s latest quarterly cash flow report reveals a net cash outflow from operations amounting to $178,000, with an additional $20,000 outflow from investing activities. However, the company secured $224,000 in net cash from financing activities, primarily through borrowings and share placements, boosting their overall cash position.

