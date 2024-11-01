News & Insights

Admiralty Resources NL Announces Major Securities Quotation

November 01, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL has announced the quotation of over one billion ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, slated for issuance on November 4, 2024. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and stock value.

