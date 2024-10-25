News & Insights

Stocks

Admiralty Resources NL Advances Mariposa Project Amidst Financial Moves

October 25, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL is advancing its Mariposa Iron Ore Project in Chile, with the concentrator reaching production and plans to ship 50,000 tonnes by December 2024. The company has secured further capital from Hainan to support its development activities and is conducting a $7 million entitlement offer to strengthen its financial position. Despite reporting a net loss for fiscal 2024, Admiralty continues to prioritize health and safety in its operations.

For further insights into AU:ADY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.