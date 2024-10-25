Admiralty Resources NL Advances Mariposa Project Amidst Financial Moves

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL is advancing its Mariposa Iron Ore Project in Chile, with the concentrator reaching production and plans to ship 50,000 tonnes by December 2024. The company has secured further capital from Hainan to support its development activities and is conducting a $7 million entitlement offer to strengthen its financial position. Despite reporting a net loss for fiscal 2024, Admiralty continues to prioritize health and safety in its operations.

